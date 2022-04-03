Bey, Jackson lead Pistons past Pacers 121-117

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead the sharpshooting Detroit Pistons past the Indiana Pacers 121-117. Bey hit 11 of 18 shots including shooting 7 of 9 on 3-pointers in 23 minutes. The Piston have won three games in a row. They sank 21 of 41 3-pointers and set a team record for 3s in a half with 13 in the opening two quarters. Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Pacers, who have lost seven straight games. Tyrese Haliburtonhad 19 points, a career-high 17 assists and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield and Isiah Jackson also scored 19 each for the Pacers.