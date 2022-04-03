Marlins get LHP Scott, RHP Sulser from Orioles

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins solidified their bullpen by acquiring left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Cole Sulser from the Baltimore Orioles for two minor leaguers, a player to be named later and a draft pick. Baltimore is getting left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and Miami’s 2022 Competitive Balance Round B pick in the deal that was announced by both teams. Sulser, 32, went 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA last season. He struck out 73 in 63 1/3 innings and had eight saves for Baltimore. The 27-year-old Scott was 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 54 innings last season.