Hays hits for cycle to help Orioles beat Nationals 7-0

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore’s rain-shortened 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. Hays pulled off the accomplishment while batting leadoff in place of Cedric Mullins, who was given the night off. Facing Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo shot in the third and tripled in the fourth. Then came a 33-minute rain delay, and it was raining again in the sixth inning when Hays ripped a double to center off Steve Cishek.