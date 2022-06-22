Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:34 PM

Hogs hang on to beat Ole Miss, force 2nd CWS bracket final

KTVZ

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brady Slavens’ home run to the deepest part of the park gave Arkansas the lead and the Razorbacks held on for a 3-2 win in the College World Series after Mississippi loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Hogs forced a second bracket final against Ole Miss on Thursday. The winner advances to play Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship round starting Saturday. Slavens blasted his homer 436 feet to straightaway center into a light breeze. He’s only the third player to homer to dead center since the CWS moved to Charles Schwab Field in 2011.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content