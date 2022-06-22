Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-peat bid is in deep trouble. Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-1 series lead by beating the Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay faces a daunting task to become the first team since the New York Islanders won four championships in a row from 1980-83 to lift the Cup three straight seasons. Teams down 3-1 in the Final have rebounded to win it all just one in 36 tries.