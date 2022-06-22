Skip to Content
Rangers beat Phillies for 9th time in row with 4-2 victory

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brad Miller hit a two-run single against his former team as the Texas Rangers beat the Philadelphia Phillies for the ninth time in a row. The Rangers won 4-2 on Wednesday to hand Zack Wheeler his first loss in two months. Kole Calhoun also drove in two runs for Texas, including a tiebreaking RBI single in the third. Kyle Schwarber extended his career-best on-base streak to 26 games for the Phillies with a two-run homer in the third inning. Jon Gray, the opening day starter for the Rangers, has won consecutive starts for the first time this season.

