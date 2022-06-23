AP source: Mavs trade into draft, get Hardy at 37 from Kings

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks have traded back into the NBA draft to get 37th overall pick Jaden Hardy from the Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks originally had the 26th pick in the first round but traded to Houston last week in a deal for Christian Wood. Dallas added Wood to help a frontcourt that was exposed in a five-game loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals. Hardy will have difficulty breaking into the rotation in a backcourt led by young superstar Luka Doncic.