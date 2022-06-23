CAS to hear appeal of FIS president Eliasch’s re-election

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the ski federations of Austria, Germany, Croatia and Switzerland have appealed the re-election of Johan Eliasch as president of the International Ski Federation because they say the election was faulty. Eliasch was re-elected to lead skiing and snowboarding through the 2026 Olympics at the FIS Congress in late May. He was unopposed on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) ballot but some in the room and online for the election meeting in Milan challenged the voting rules and a few delegates walked out. The billionaire owner of sportswear brand Head was first elected last year in a contest.