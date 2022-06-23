Indiana Pacers take Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin at No. 6
By MARK AMBROGI
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers took Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin at No. 6 overall in the NBA draft. Mathurin, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard and small forward, averaged 17.7 points. 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. He was the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Mathurin grew up in Montreal. The Pacers also held the No. 31 pick in the second round, from Houston via Cleveland, and No. 58 from Phoenix.
