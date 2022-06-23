Parker sets WNBA mark with 3rd triple-double, Sky beat LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker set a WNBA record with her third career triple-double, leading the Chicago Sky past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-59. Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and accomplished the feat in three quarters. It was her second triple-double of the season and the third of her career moved her past Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, who have two apiece. Nneka Ogwumike scored 15 points and Brittney Sykes added 13 for Los Angeles (6-10), which was 10 of 40 shooting.