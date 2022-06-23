Pats ink deal with Strange, 2 others to complete ’22 class

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have completed signing their 2022 draft class, inking contracts with first-round pick Cole Strange, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. Terms of the deals were not released. New England previously reached agreements with the other seven members of its class. Strange was a five-year starter on the offensive line for Chattanooga. He was taken 29th overall and is expected to have a chance start as a rookie this upcoming season following the offseason trade of Shaq Mason and free agency departure of Ted Karras.