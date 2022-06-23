Pelicans take G League’s Dyson Daniels at No. 8 in NBA draft

By LES EAST

Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Dyson Daniels in NBA draft, using the No. 8 pick to add size to their backcourt. Daniels, 6-foot-8, 199 pounds, is a 19-year-old Australian who played in the G League last season. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 26 games. Dyson is joining a backcourt that was bolstered in the middle of last season when New Orleans acquired veteran guard CJ McCollum in a trade with Portland.