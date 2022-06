By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors selected Arizona center Christian Koloko with the 33rd overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night. The 7-foot-1 Koloko played three seasons with the Wildcats, averaging career-bests of 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 37 games as a junior. Koloko, 22, is from Douala, Cameroon, the same birth city as Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.