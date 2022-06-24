Defending champion Milan to open Serie A against Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Defending Serie A champion AC Milan will open the season at home against Udinese. Runner-up Inter Milan visits newly-promoted Lecce on the opening day, Juventus hosts Sassuolo and Napoli visits Hellas Verona. The season starts the weekend of Aug. 13. There will be a lengthy pause because of the World Cup in Qatar and the traditional Christmas break. There will be no Serie A soccer between Nov. 13 and Jan. 4. The season ends at the start of June for the first time since 2001.