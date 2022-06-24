Emotional Freeman given ovation, ring in return to Atlanta

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman wasn’t prepared for the flood of feelings that came in his anticipated return to Atlanta as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struggled to begin a pregame news conference amid a rush of emotions and dabbed away tears throughout his public comments. He received his 2021 World Series ring from Braves manager Brian Snitker during a pregame ceremony on the field. Atlanta fans stood and cheered, some chanting “Freddie! Freddie!” Freeman answered by removing his cap and raising both arms to the fans.