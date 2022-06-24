Shhh! Detroit’s Báez quiets fan with grand slam in Arizona

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Javier Báez hit a grand slam to quiet a fan in the front row and homer for the third straight game, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Báez homered in consecutive games against Boston and launched his seventh career grand slam off Merrill Kelly in the third inning of Detroit’s first game in Arizona since 2017. Báez didn’t watch as the ball sailed deep into the left field seats, turning instead to emphatically drop his bat while looking at a fan sitting near the on-deck circle. He circled the bases and, after high-fiving teammates, pointed to the fan before putting a shushing finger to his lips