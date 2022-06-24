Tensions sparking change in US Olympic world, but how much?

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Changes are coming at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, sparked by frustration with years of flat revenue and what some portray as heavy-handed management in the wake of sex-abuse scandals that upended the movement in America. At their keynote addresses at this week’s annual assembly of U.S. athletes and administrators, both CEO Sarah Hirshland and chair Susanne Lyons said the federation’s top-line priority for the upcoming year is on athlete excellence and expanding revenue. This is a shift after years of placing athlete safety above all else after the scandals exposed what critics said was the USOPC’s single-minded focus on money and medals.