Voth, bullpen combine on 1-hitter as Orioles beat White Sox

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, Jorge Mateo had a heated exchange with White Sox starter Michael Kopech after getting nailed by a pitch and the Baltimore Orioles beat Chicago 4-1. Voth, normally a reliever, went three innings in his second start. He gave up an RBI double to Jake Burger in the second for Chicago’s lone hit. The only real drama occurred in the second inning, after Kopech retired the first two batters. He nailed Mateo near the left shoulder and upper back with a similar pitch to the one that hit Chicago’s Josh Harrison on Thursday. Mateo had some words for Kopech. The benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown. Both teams were issued warnings.