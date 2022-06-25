Astros’ Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory. Javier was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. The right-hander set career highs with 13 strikeouts and 115 pitches, and he matched his longest start with seven innings. Neris and Pressly pitched an inning each. Rookie J.J. Matijevic homered in the seventh off Gerrit Cole. Jose Altuve homered in the eighth against Michael King.