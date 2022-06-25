Skip to Content
Harper breaks thumb in Phillies’ 4-2 win over Padres

By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken left thumb after he was hit by a pitch from Blake Snell in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. The reigning NL MVP checked his swing as the 97-mph fastball from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski said it was too early to determine if surgery will be needed. J.T. Realmuto homered in Philadelphia’s three-run fifth inning against Snell. Zach Eflin pitched five effective innings.

