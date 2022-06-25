LeBron James ‘Triple Logoman’ card sells for $2.4 million

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — Someone has paid $2.4 million for a one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card, a purchase price that fell well short of what some expected. The auction of the “Triple Logoman” card ended Saturday. Officials at the collectibles marketplace Goldin, which ran the auction, suggested earlier this month that the card could fetch the largest price ever for a card. It didn’t come close. The record remains $6.6 million spent for a Honus Wagner trading card last year.