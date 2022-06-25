Phillies’ Harper leaves after being hit in hand by pitch

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres with an apparent injury to his right hand after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell. The extent of the injury was not immediately known. Harper was serving as the Phillies’ designated hitter and was replaced by Johan Camargo. As Harper was halfway to Philadelphia’s dugout, he started yelling at Snell and motioning with his injured hand toward the Padres starting pitcher. Snell eventually shouted something back at Harper. Many of the fans at Petco Park fans started to boo Harper after several seconds with Harper shouting at Snell.