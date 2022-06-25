Phoenix tops Dallas 83-72 in first game without Charles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points, Diana Taurasi added 18 and Phoenix beat the Dallas Wings 83-72 in the Mercury’s first game without Tina Charles. Diamond DeShields came off the bench to post 16 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (7-12). Sophie Cunningham added 14 points. The Mercury announced earlier Saturday that they have parted ways with former MVP Tina Charles after just 18 games. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (9-10) with 25 points.