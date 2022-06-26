Braves’ Acuña held out, unable to put pressure on left foot

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. is not starting in the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after fouling a ball off his left foot in Saturday night’s game. The star outfielder moved around the Braves clubhouse Sunday afternoon with his left knee on a medical scooter to keep his foot elevated. Tests showed no fracture but Acuña said he couldn’t put pressure on his foot. Acuña was not wearing a protective boot. The Braves are off on Monday, giving Acuña two days to rest.