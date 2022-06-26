Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women’s PGA

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women’s PGA Championship when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six at the tournament’s midway point, lost a three-shot advantage in the first three holes of the final round. But Thompson botched a short par putt on No. 14, bogeyed the 16th and three-putted on No. 17.