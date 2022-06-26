Fortes solo HR with 2 outs in bottom of 9th, Miami tops Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-2. Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from reliever Adam Ottavino into the left field seats as Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders. Miami reliever Tanner Scott walked J.D. Davis to lead off the ninth. Davis advanced on a wild pitch and reached third on Luis Guillorme’s one-out groundout. Scott struck out James McCann to end the Mets threat.