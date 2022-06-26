LAFC hopeful Bale can join club within a couple weeks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Thorrington confirmed Gareth Bale is joining Los Angeles FC. The timing of when that will happen remains a bit unsettled. Thorrington, LAFC’s co-president and general manager, said after Sunday’s match against the New York Red Bulls that he is hopeful Bale can arrive stateside in the next week to 10 days once all the immigration paperwork is completed. Bale will be eligible to make his LAFC debut after the secondary transfer window opens July 7. The club’s first match after the window opens is against archrival LA Galaxy on July 8.