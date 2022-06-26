Mahle ends long drought, Reds thump Giants 10-3

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Mahle pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory in more than a month, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the San Francisco Giants 10-3. Nick Senzel singled three times to pace Cincinnati on a day when every Reds starter had at least one hit and seven drove in one run or more. Joey Votto hit an RBI double as part of the Reds’ seven-run third inning, helping Cincinnati take two of three from San Francisco after dropping seven in a row. Mike Yastrzemski hit his eighth home run for the Giants.