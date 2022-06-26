Melee mayhem: Big brawl, 8 ejected, Angels top Mariners 2-1

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed after two days of tension over inside pitches boiled over with punches thrown by people from both teams. The melee began when Seattle’s Jesse Winker charged the Angels’ emptying dugout after Winker was hit by Andrew Wantz. Luis Rengifo homered and David MacKinnon drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the seventh for LA.