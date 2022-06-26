Stanton HR ends Yanks’ 16 1/3-inning hitless slump vs Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered against Houston’s José Urquidy with one out in the seventh inning, ending the New York Yankees’ hitless drought at 16 1/3 innings and spoiling the Astros’ efforts to throw a second consecutive no-hitter in the Bronx. A day after Cristian Javier and two relievers no-hit baseball’s best team, Urquidy was nearing history. No team has been no-hit in consecutive games, although the 1917 Chicago White Sox were no-hit on consecutive days by the St. Louis Browns. The second gem came in the second game of a doubleheader. Stanton pounded on a first-pitch fastball, crushing it into the netting protecting Monument Park behind the center field fence.