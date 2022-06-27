Avalanche, Lightning show importance of making smart trades

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup showed the value of speed and skill in a league dramatically tilting in that direction. Facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final is also evidence that it’s worth going all in at the trade deadline when the right fit is available. The Avalanche like the Lightning paid heavy prices to acquire players at the deadline. Getting forwards Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Nico Sturm and defenseman Josh Manson turned out to be the depth Colorado needed. Both Colorado and Tampa Bay are among the early title favorites next season.