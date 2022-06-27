Bruins re-up GM Sweeney; 1st job to find Cassidy replacement

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed general manager Don Sweeney to a multiyear extension. The move comes six weeks after they lost in the first round of the playoffs and three weeks after he fired coach Bruce Cassidy. Under Sweeney, the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, had the best record in the league the next year, and tallied at least 100 points in each of the past four full, non-pandemic seasons. Cassidy boasted those same credentials, but he was fired. He has since been hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights. The Bruins remain without a coach.