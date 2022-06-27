Cardinals place Flaherty and Bader on the injured list

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed right-hander Jack Flaherty and center fielder Harrison Bader on the injured list. Flaherty was placed on the 15-day list with a right shoulder strain. He left Sunday’s start after throwing two scoreless innings. He started the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and had made three starts. He has not pitched more than three innings in any start. Bader, a Gold Glove winner, was placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He’s been dealing with the injury since spring training.