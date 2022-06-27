Deshaun Watson’s legal team set to face off versus NFL

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Deshaun Watson’s legal team takes on the NFL on Tuesday in front of a retired judge to determine his immediate future with the Cleveland Browns. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will hold a hearing to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct but he’s still facing a significant penalty. A person familiar with the NFL’s position told the AP last week the league is seeking a lengthy suspension for Watson.