Garver, Calhoun power Rangers to 10-4 win over Royals

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mitch Garver and Kole Calhoun each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, leading the Texas Rangers to a 10-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. Garver’s two RBIs came on his eighth homer of the season in the fifth inning. Martin Perez was shaky early but settled in, allowing four runs on seven hits in the win. He walked two and struck out six. Kris Bubic (1-5) took the loss. He allowed seven runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.