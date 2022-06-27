Swede Day: Alfredsson, Sedins elected to Hall of Fame

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame along with goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie. The Sedins and Luongo are being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Alfredsson made it in his sixth year. Alexander Mogilny and Jen Botterill were passed over for another year. Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and each of the Sedins won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in scoring.