Taurasi makes seven 3-pointers, Phoenix beats Indiana 83-71

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 27 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 83-71. Taurasi made three 3-pointers in the opening four minutes and finished 7 of 15 from distance to reach the 20-point plateau for the seventh time this season. Sophie Cunningham, in her fourth start of the season, had 16 points and Diamond DeShields scored 11 for Phoenix, which hosts Indiana on Wednesday. Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points for Indiana. NaLyssa Smith had 15 points and 11 rebounds.