Chiefs starting LB Willie Gay suspended 4 games by NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy. Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property of damage of less than $1,000. Gay’s representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed. Gay agreed to a diversion program in June to resolve the criminal case.

