Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips has withdrawn from the England squad because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson. England is playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week. Phillips was a regular in England’s team in its run to the European Championship final last year. He has endured a frustrating time since leaving Leeds to join Manchester City during the offseason. He has made just three substitute appearances for City because of injury. He hurt his shoulder during City’s friendly against Barcelona in August.

