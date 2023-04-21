Bagent’s journey typifies NFL draft’s small school prospects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyson Bagent played most of his college career in relative obscurity at Division II Shepherd College in West Virginia. Then the New York Jets showed up during his sophomore season. Suddenly, the son of an international arm-wrestling champion was turning heads, winning awards and drawing attention from larger programs — even NFL scouts. Now Bagent, Caleb Murphy of Ferris State and Andrei Iosivas of Princeton are all trying to break out of their small school roots to prove they should be selected on draft weekend.

