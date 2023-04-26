Alexia Putellas back in Barcelona squad for Chelsea game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Alexia Putellas has been cleared to play again following knee surgery and was added to Barcelona’s squad for the second leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinal against Chelsea on Thursday. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner was sidelined for about nine months after tearing her ACL last July. Barcelona won Saturday’s first leg in London 1-0 with a goal by Caroline Graham Hansen. Barcelona is trying to reach the Champions League final for the third straight season. The Catalan club beat Chelsea in 2021 to win its first continental title. It lost to Lyon last year.

