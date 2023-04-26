Bryan Reynolds, Pirates, finalize $106.75M, 8-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are outfielder Bryan Reynolds finalized the largest deal in franchise history, a $106.75 million, eight-year contract. The agreement was announced less than five months after Reynolds requested a trade. The Pirates insisted they were committed to keeping Reynolds in the fold and eventually, the two sides came to an agreement on a contract that could keep Reynolds in Pittsburgh for the rest of the decade. The deal includes a club option for 2031 that could make the agreement worth $124.75 milliion over nine years and a limited six-team no-trade provision.

