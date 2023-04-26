Caratini, Wiemer homered, Brewers top Tigers 6-2, Báez hurt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini and rookie Joey Wiemer homered to back Freddy Peralta, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Detroit Tigers 6-2 to avoid a series sweep and stop a three-game losing streak. Detroit shortstop Javier Báez, who entered with a 10-game hitting streak, left in the first inning after being struck on the left hand by a 93 mph Peralta pitch,. The Tigers said Báez’s hand was bruised and X-rays were negative. Peralta allowed a pair of unearned runs and four hits over six innings. Bryse Wilson, Hoby Milner, Peter Strzelecki and Devin Williams finished a six-hitter.

