SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning following a dropped fly ball by Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar, helping the Giants overcome a big night from slugger Paul Goldschmidt and beat St. Louis 7-3 on Wednesday.

