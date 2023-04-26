High-scoring Hintz has ‘got everything’ for playoff Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz already has the highest-scoring playoff series ever for a Dallas Stars player. He has an NHL-leading 11 points through the first five games against the Minnesota Wild. After a hat trick and an assist in Game 2, Hintz now has consecutive three-assist games. He helped on six consecutive goals for the Stars in Games 4 and 5. Winning both games put them ahead in the best-of-seven first-round series for the first time. Game 6, a potential clincher for Dallas, is Friday night in Minnesota. Coach Pete DeBoer says the 26-year-old Hintz is an elite all-around player.

