Kansas City’s Fermin knocks cover off baseball vs. D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas City’s Freddy Fermin knocked the cover off the ball during Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Royals catcher was facing Zac Gallen in the second inning when he swung early on an off-speed pitch. Fermin’s bat just knicked the baseball, sending it bouncing softly into foul ground close to the on-deck circle. As it came to a stop, it was clear that the cover had been partially torn from the ball. The Diamondbacks beat the Royals 2-0 on Wednesday. Fermin wasn’t the only Royals hitter fooled by one of Gallen’s pitches. The Arizona right-hander struck out 12, running his scoreless streak to 28 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.