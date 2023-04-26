Reynolds, McElhenney make audacious Wrexham offer to Bale

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are making an audacious and very public bid to entice Gareth Bale out of retirement to play a season at Wrexham. Bale is a Wales great who retired after the World Cup at age 33. He offered his congratulations to Wrexham’s celebrity owners following the team’s promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer at the weekend. McElhenney responded by inviting Bale to a round of golf and joked “I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.” Reynolds weighed in by tweeting to Bale: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

