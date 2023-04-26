Senzel ends Reds HR-less streak, walkoff drive sweeps Texas

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the ninth inning, stopping Cincinnati’s longest homerless draught in 32 years and giving the Reds a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers and their first series sweep since last July. Kevin Newman singled leading off the ninth against Jonathan Hernández and took second on shortstop Josh Smith’s throwing error. Senzel hit a full-count slider off the yellow padding along the top of the left-field wall, ending the Reds’ streak of 79 innings without a home run since Kevin Newman’s second-inning drive against Tampa Bay on April 17.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.