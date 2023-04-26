Twins’ Maeda dealing with arm muscle discomfort, to get MRI

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Twins sent pitcher Kenta Maeda for an MRI exam after he complained of muscle discomfort on the top of his right arm in their 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees. He’s in the early stage of his comeback from elbow surgery that kept him out during the entire 2022 season. Maeda gave up a career-high 11 hits and 10 runs without recording an out in the fourth inning. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in four starts this season.

