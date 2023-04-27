Barcelona into 3rd straight Women’s Champions League final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona reached its third straight Women’s Champions League final after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday in front of more than 72,000 fans at Camp Nou Stadium. The Catalan club advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having won the semifinal first leg 1-0 in London on Saturday. Barcelona lost last year’s final to Lyon, but the previous year it beat Chelsea for its first continental title. Barcelona will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg, whose second leg is Monday in London after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw in Germany.

